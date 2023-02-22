Country singer Kelsea Ballerini and ex-husband Morgan Evans announced their split in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. While the former couple has remained quiet about the reasons behind their split, rumors began swirling that the “Half of My Hometown” songstress cheated on her ex with Drew Taggart while making the 2018 hit “This Feeling.”

The alleged affair reportedly occurred at Lollapalooza in August 2019, according to Page Six. Kelsea, 29, kept it a secret from her husband until 2021, the outlet reported.

“Drew was single at the time that they had been collaborating on this song,” a source tells Life & Style about the Chainsmokers frontman.

Just one day before rumors swirled about her infidelity in her marriage, Morgan took to social media to slam the way his ex had depicted their divorce.

“It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened,” the Australian songwriter shared via Instagram on February 21. “She knows I’m not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps.”

The Tennessee native appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, February 22, where she opened up about their divorce to host Alex Cooper.

“There were separations, there was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch,” she revealed. “I don’t think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, this is not what I want.”

Kelsea went on to say that they would often go long periods without seeing each other, adding that “there was a lack of effort to see each other.”

“I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load, and I was tired,” she shared. “I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched.”

Kelsea and Morgan tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for nearly two years. The “Peter Pan” artist filed for divorce in August 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Kelsea announced via Instagram at the time. “This is now public record, so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

The Voice alum has since moved on from the relationship and has been linked to Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.

Reps for Kelsea and Morgan did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.