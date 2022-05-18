Chrissy Metz’s Love Life Has Had More Ups and Downs Than an Episode of ‘This Is Us’

This is … a whirlwind! Actress Chrissy Metz may not have the most extensive dating history, but that doesn’t make her love life any less complicated.

Between past marriages and former flings, Chrissy found love with boyfriend Bradley Collins in 2020.

“Basically, every night feels like a date night,” the NBC star told Us Weekly in January 2021 of their ongoing romance. “We, like, cook for each other and, you know, we get to do fun stuff when we watch movies and our favorite TV shows.”

Before her current relationship, the This Is Us starlet married ex-husband Martyn Eaden in 2008. The pair was together for seven years before calling it quits in 2015. While little is known about Chrissy and Martyn’s relationship, she did offer fans some insight in her 2018 memoir, This Is Me. “I am still working on my goal of being a better ex-wife than I was wife,” Chrissy penned. “Marty is such a great guy and I am grateful that we had our time together.”

Following their split, Chrissy was linked to former This Is Us cameraman Josh Stancil in 2016 and composer Hal Rosenfeld in 2018. Before going public with Bradley, a source exclusively told Life & Style in August 2020 that the actress was looking for love.

“Chrissy is single and looking forward to dating. It might not be right away with the pandemic and all, but she’s excited to see what kind of guys are out there,” the insider shared at the time. “She’s done the dating apps in the past and has no issues going back to them now.”

The actress skyrocketed to fame in the past few years, which resulted in more attention in her dating life. “It’s no secret that she gets guys DMing her, so I don’t think there will be a shortage of suitable bachelors,” added the source. “She just needs to weed out the weirdos and the not worthy ones, which isn’t always easy to do.”

From the sound of it, Chrissy might have found a keeper with Bradley. In fact, they even sparked engagement rumors in early 2021, but she’s since confirmed that there’s no wedding in their future just yet.

“So we went crystal shopping for a friend and I also love crystals as well, but I was like, wait, this is a ring that he bought me for Christmas! But if you guys can see it, it’s a honeycomb. I’m obsessed with bees. I love bees,” she explained on SiriusXM’s The Covino & Rich Show in January 2021. “I’m like, who thought that this was an engagement ring, first of all? … Thanks for clearing it up. It’s a honeycomb ring and I love it very much, but it’s not an engagement ring.”

