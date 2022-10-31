Ellie Goulding looks so incredibly fit and fabulous in a bikini. The “Love Me Like You Do” artist has gotten honest about her confidence and admitted to not always feeling her best over the years until she changed up the way she was eating and working out.

“After a long time of feeling very uncomfortable in my own skin, this is a place I got to where I was feeling strong and happy, and also about the time I decided to write about how I got there,” the “Lights” singer wrote in a July 2021 Instagram post next to a bikini photo showing her ripped abs. Two months later she released the book, “Fitter. Calmer. Stronger,” about her fitness and health philosophy.

“I get asked a lot about how I spend my time when I’m not writing or touring. Granted, the vitamin D helped here, but it was mostly down to what I was eating and how much sleep I was getting,” Ellie continued. “Staying fit meant the rest of the time my mental health was good — I was productive, optimistic and calm. Bad news didn’t seem so bad — I could handle it. I feel at my most powerful when I know I can take a lot of things on, mentally and physically.”

The English songwriter married art dealer Caspar Jopling on August 31, 2019, after two years of dating. They welcomed their first child, son Arthur Ever Winter, on April 29, 2021. Just six months later, Ellie was back to work on the road with her Brightest Blue tour in Great Britain.

“My new personal challenge is my post-pregnancy state of mind and physical fitness, which I’ve already started and loving, a whole new ball game!” Ellie wrote in her inspiring post. “I’ve overcome a lot of challenges as a woman in the music industry … understanding how my body works and reacts has helped me in so many ways. I want to help others too, which is why I wrote down my thoughts and put them in a book, for anyone else that also isn’t invincible and wants to be fitter, calmer and stronger.”

