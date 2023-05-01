She’s on fire! Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the Met Gala and unsurprisingly turned heads in a gorgeous Tory Burch gown.

The “High Low With EmRata” podcast host teased her “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”-themed look hours before the star-studded event via Instagram Stories.

“Met prep,” she wrote over a video of herself dancing while wearing a chain black and gold Chanel belt.

At this point, Emily is a Met Gala pro, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t experience pre-event jitters before walking the prestigious steps into The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“It’s the Met, I’m nervous … You think I’d be over it,” she told Vanessa Hudgens and Hamish Bowles on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala before sharing how she preps for the lavish fundraiser. “I relax a lot beforehand. I used to be like, ‘I need to prep’ – and it’s better not to prep. Go and just enjoy yourself. But you know, now I’m nervous.”

The year prior, Emily, 31, wore her “dream dress” during “Fashion’s Biggest Night” and stunned in an elegant and sexy Vera Wang-designed gown. The strapless red dress featured a plunging neckline and had hand-stitched flowers attached to the ensemble. Emily completed the spicy look with a large floral neckpiece and red silk that ran from her fingertips to the top of her elbow.

Fashion icon Vera Wang explained the process of making the “romantic” dress, while noting that they kept in mind “how Emily wanted to look” as the vision.

“I think a woman is never more beautiful or seductive than when she feels comfortable,” she said during a BTS Met Gala video with Vogue in September 2021. “What I love most about this look is that while it’s very sensual and very seductive, there’s sort of an ease to her and a looseness and a freedom and I don’t know if that comes with having had a child or being happily married [to ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard] or where her career is going but I just felt this wonderful sense of ease and movement.”

Emily, for her part, had nothing but positive things to say about the design process and working with Vera. More notably, the “Blurred Lines” star felt a new sense of empowerment while debuting the memorable outfit after giving birth to her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021.

“As a model, you really are so used to being something to be looked at and having to be dressed – having my body bring life into the world and grow life totally changed my perspective on everything,” she said in the video while getting glammed for the Met Gala. “What’s so special about the Met is that you are like ‘The dress fits me perfectly.’ … It feels like a celebration of my body that also did this incredible thing of bringing life into the world, which I think I didn’t have that perspective when I was younger.”