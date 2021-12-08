Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho responded to fans shipping him with Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams following her split from fiancé Zac Clark.

“Is it too soon to start manifesting this? … I would just simply pass away,” TikToker Morgan Paige said in a video about Tayshia, 31, and the former After the Final Rose host, 31, on Tuesday, December 7. The influencer noted that she thinks they are a great match because they are both “smart and career-driven” in the comment section.

The Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man author stirred opinions even more when he responded to the dating plea.

Morgan Paige/Instagram

“Yo, y’all are wild on this app,” the former linebacker wrote with two crying laughing emojis. “I’m a huge Tayshia fan, though. Don’t get it twisted.”

This ignited fans who were shipping the potential couple even more. “I dare you to slide into her DMs then,” one person wrote. “Shoot your shot!” another user added. “I’m sooo here for this to happen! Two truly lovely people inside and out,” a separate comment read.

That being said, Emmanuel isn’t the only guy fans are hoping Tayshia sparks a romantic connection with amid her new single status. Olumide Onajide and Rodney Matthews, two former contestants from Michelle Young’s season, were also mentioned a lot by commenters.

Time will tell when Tayshia is ready to start dating again. Life & Style confirmed the Bachelor Nation star’s split from Zac, 37, on November 22, days after breaking the news that they were “taking some time apart.”

Courtesy of Tayshia Adams/Instagram

An insider told Life & Style the couple, who were engaged for nearly a year, gave their relationship “their best shot” before breaking up but “marriage wasn’t in the cards.” Moreover, being from different coasts ultimately played a role in their future plans not aligning.

“Zac living in New York and Tayshia being a California girl at heart also played a part. That’s where she’ll move back to and that’s where she’ll spend most her time,” the insider explained, adding that Tayshia is “happy” with her cohosting role on The Bachelorette and hopes to “pursue other opportunities in Hollywood.”

Going their separate ways seemed to be best for the couple, but they were still “sad” things had to end. “They really did like spending time with each other, and they both wanted to prove that lasting love does happen on The Bachelor,” admitted the insider.

Tayshia briefly opened up about her and Zac’s uncoupling during the season 18 Men Tell All on Monday, December 6.

“All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken. But we tried really hard and I still love him very much and I’m not sure what the future holds,” the Orange County native told cohost Kaitlyn Bristowe. “You know how it is, it’s really tough.”