Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are patting themselves on the back for their part in setting up Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce.

During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, October 16, Erin, 45, shared her thoughts on the romance between Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34 — which she and Charissa, 41, encouraged during an August episode of their podcast, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.”

“Travis was very open about not getting to meet her,” Erin said of Travis’ failed attempt to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Eras tour stop in Kansas City on July 7. “And so we were just being really candid because we love him. We’re good friends of his and we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy. I mean he’s good looking.’”

Erin added, “He’s just such a great, great guy. And so we threw it out there and they got together.”

After hearing about Travis’ attempt to meet Taylor, which the NFL star spoke about on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Erin and Charissa took matters into their own hands by begging Taylor to give Travis a chance.

“Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” Erin said during an August episode of their “Calm Down” podcast. “This is the one Taylor, I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Taylor and Travis then sparked dating rumors in September. Their romance became a social media sensation when Taylor showed up to support Travis as the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24. While it’s unclear if Erin and Charissa really had a hand in getting the couple started, Travis acknowledged their attempt in a comment on Instagram.

“You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!” he wrote in response to a clip from the podcast.

Erin boasted about her and Charissa’s success to Seth, 49, saying, “Of course, we’re getting all the credit now.”

“We hope to officiate the wedding,” she added. “We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”

Taylor and Travis’ romance has been rapidly heating up, and the two are spending lots of time together. She watched him play at two other Chiefs games — one at MetLife Stadium on October 1 and another at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12 — and reportedly saw Travis for his birthday on October 6.

Additionally, the couple shared a PDA-packed weekend in New York City as they attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty on October 14 and a dinner date the following day. A source exclusively told Life & Style that Travis and Taylor “seemed to really be enjoying each other” at the party and were “kissing throughout the night.”