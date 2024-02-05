Australian singer G Flip gushed over their love of Taylor Swift following the “Mastermind” artist’s record-breaking Grammy Awards night.

“I’m so in awe of her. Just as an artist and musician and a songwriter. Just a boss, ya know, powerhouse business woman,” G, 30, exclusively told Life & Style of Taylor, 34, at the Universal Music Group Grammy Awards After Party on Sunday, February 4.

G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, showed their support for the Grammy award winner with a January cover of her hit “Cruel Summer.” Taylor later gave the Melbourne native her stamp of approval by “liking” the social media post.

“I’m so fortunate and grateful and can’t believe she even took the time to watch it,” G told Life & Style. “She’s incredible and I can’t believe she liked it, or even took the time to watch it. I’m just so grateful. I feel really special. I mean really special.”

As far as the singers’ relationship, G Flip previously revealed that they have never met Taylor, but gushed to Life & Style about the possibility of collaborating with the “Shake It Off” singer.

“In my wildest dreams bro. Obviously I think that’s nearly everyone’s dream here at the Grammys,” G said.

The “Bring Me Home” artist’s kind words about the Valentine’s Day actress were shared just hours after Taylor took home the top prize at the 66th annual Grammy Awards and shocked fans by announcing the release of her upcoming 11th studio album.

“OK this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor said while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19 is called The Tortured Poets Department.”

She capped off her incredible night by becoming the first artist ever to win Album of the Year four times after previously being tied with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon.

Following her eventful evening, a source told Life & Style that Taylor was “back to her old self” throughout the show. “At last year’s Grammys she was not as social,” the insider said, adding that she was “buzzing around like a social butterfly.”

“Taylor seems extremely happy,” the insider continued about the pop superstar.