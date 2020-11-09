Baby joy! Gigi Hadid shared a sweet new photo of her daughter. “She burps sunshine,” the supermodel captioned her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 8.

In the snapshot, a barefaced Gigi, 25, looked peaceful with her little girl, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik, resting on her chest. The off-again, on-again A-list couple announced the birth of their first child together on September 23 — and have been on cloud nine ever since!

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“It’s better than they could’ve imagined,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

While preparing for their growing family amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles native and the former One Direction singer, 27, stayed at Yolanda Hadid‘s sprawling Pennsylvania ranch. “It was a truly calm experience getting the farm in Pennsylvania ready to start their life as a family of three,” the insider continued.

“Gigi and her mom are beyond close. Yolanda helping her 24/7 would have been the plan regardless of the pandemic, and it’s exactly where Yolanda wants to be,” the source added. “Gigi trusts her implicitly so having her advice has been invaluable.”

As it stands, Gigi and Zayn have yet to reveal their daughter’s name. However, the proud parents have shared a few milestone moments with their newborn on social media — including her first Halloween. The blonde beauty, who dressed as Mystique from X-Men, shared a precious family selfie on October 31 with the “Pillowtalk” artist dressed up as a Slytherin student from the Harry Potter series and their daughter wearing a mini Hulk costume.

Her get-up was so adorable that Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk in the Avengers franchise, couldn’t help but gush over it. “Happy 1st Halloween to a fellow Strongest Avenger. You look smashing!” the actor, 52, commented on Gigi’s post.

With the holidays right around the corner, we look forward to more heartwarming moments from the Hadid-Malik trio! As for learning their little one’s name? You’ll have to sit tight! “They’re holding onto as much privacy as they can,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style.

