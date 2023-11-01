Fans of Gwen Stefani can’t get over the photos of the pop star’s epic Halloween transformation into Emily from Corpse Bride — a makeup look that she did completely by herself.

Gwen, 54, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 31, to share a video of her incredible take on Tim Burton’s 2005 film. She painted her face and neck a pale blue with dark blue circles around her eyes, long lashes and arched eyebrows to emulate the classic wide-eyed look of Burton’s characters. Gwen completed the makeup look with pink lipstick. Meanwhile, the No Doubt singer also sported a blue wig, a lacy wedding gown with butterfly accents and a matching flower crown/veil combination. She even wore a spider necklace on her chest.

The video featured several clips of Gwen showing off her look from different angles, flashing pouty lips at the camera and showing off her long nails. She appeared to be having a blast in her costume.

“So spooooky !! gx,” she captioned the post, which was set to “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers. “makeup by me:).”

Fans rushed to the comments to share praise for the look. “You ATE this look,” one user commented, while another wrote, “SLAY HALLOWEEN QUEEN.”

One fan cleverly referenced No Doubt lyrics, writing, “Blue in the face cuz you’re always in a hurry. Blue in the face cuz you always tend to worry.”

While Gwen absolutely slayed her costume, it’s not too surprising that she nailed the makeup. The GXVE Beauty founder has been doing her own makeup looks for years.

“I never worked with a makeup artist my entire career, really, other than one here or one there…” she told Glamour in 2022. “I found magic in the makeup. It’s not even about how people look; it’s how they feel. Once that makeup goes on, the confidence that comes with it is what stayed with me.”

When she’s not doing her own makeup, Gwen is killing it in her pop music career. The Voice coach recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her achievements. Her sons, Kingston,17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, were at her side for the ceremony. Husband Blake Shelton also joined her and gave a touching speech about the first day they met on The Voice and her dedication to motherhood.

“She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it,” he said. “She didn’t roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near — it was chaos.”

Blake continued, “It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world — that was her No. 1 job. And now, standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I got to tell you all, that’s rare in this business.”

Blake and Gwen tied the knot in July 2021 after six years of dating.