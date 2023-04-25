Singer Halsey split from boyfriend Alev Aydin and is asking for physical joint custody of their son, Ender, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. The “Without Me” vocalist also requested ​in the filing that they and her ex split the ​financial responsibilities of their son​, which could possibly affect ​the singer’s net worth. Keep reading to find out Halsey’s net worth and how they make money.

What Is Halsey’s Net Worth?

The New Jersey native has an estimated 2023 net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Halsey Make Money?

Halsey has earned a massive income from their successful music career. They released their debut album Badlands in 2015, which went ​ platinum ​twice– showing just a glimpse into the pop star’s massive career.

However, Halsey reached a whole different tier of stardom after they cowrote and sang the 2016 anthem “Closer” with DJ duo The Chainsmokers.

Halsey talked about the journey of writing the club-favorite song during a May 2017 interview with The Huffington Post, astonished that the idea of a “fun festival song” became such a smash.

“Two months after [‘Closer’] comes out, we’re shooting the music video and they’re like, ‘The record just went platinum.’ And I’m like, ‘What the f–k?’ You know what I mean? Actually, honestly, it must’ve been a couple weeks, not even two months. I was like, ‘What have we done?” Halsey gushed at the time. “ And the records kept coming in, and we kept toppling these Billboard statistics, and people started to love the song; people started to hate the song, hate the song. I’d never had a song be so popular before, so I didn’t know what it was like to have such a loud negative opinion, you know? But, it taught me to remove myself and step away a little bit, and not let people’s opinions matter because people, whether they liked it or hated it, you couldn’t escape that.”

Since then, Halsey has released three albums; Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (2017), Manic (2020) and If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (2021) and was nominated for three Grammys.

Does Halsey Give Money to Philanthropy?

On top of their Hollywood fame and celebrity lifestyle, Halsey is known to give back to causes and organizations.

In fact, the “You Should Be Sad” artist donated a generous cash amount to Planned Parenthood after they gave ​online fans five hours to “like” ​their tweet. Halsey said they would donate the number of likes ​they got to the non-profit organization.

“In my last tweet I pledged to donate 1$ for every RT up to $100k to @PPact & you guys hit it! $100,000! Thank you for sharing and supporting,” Halsey tweeted in January 2017.

When Did Halsey and Alev Aydin Split?

It is unknown when the former couple decided to part ways after more than two years together. However, Halsey sent a summon of the court filing in April 2023, Life & Style confirmed at the time.

The “Bad at Love” singer filed the documents shortly after their split as they posted a Valentine’s Day post via Instagram dedicated to Alev just one month prior.