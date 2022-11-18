Has Lisa Bonet Had Plastic Surgery? Her Transformation in Photos From ‘Cosby’ Kid Through Today

Lisa Bonet grew up in the spotlight, landing the iconic role of Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show at the age of 16. From her teenage years through turning 55 in November 2022, the actress has maintained an ageless appearance, but has she ever undergone plastic surgery?

While Lisa has never gone on the record about having cosmetic work done, the Angel Heart star has opened up about her beauty routine.

“I use a scrub by my facialist Dayle Breault a couple times a week, or I’ll use Derma Peel by Rhonda Allison. I alternate between the two,” Lisa told The New York Times in June 2016. “For cleansing, especially in the morning when I’m looking to sweep the dead cells away, I use Dayle’s face soap or Rhonda Allison Pumpkin Cleanser,” she continued.

Lisa said she maintained a very makeup-free look thanks to using tinted moisturizer as a “glowy highlighter” and SPF to protect from sun damage.

The High Fidelity star also revealed that she likes to use natural products to keep her hair and skin healthy. “I use organic coconut oil, which is what I use on my body as well. I was using coconut oil before the current craze. It’s simple and pure,” she told the publication, adding, “Why put a lotion on your body that has 10 ingredients when you can put on one that is from nature and smells divine and does the job?”

While Lisa hasn’t addressed plastic surgery rumors, her daughter Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, has defended herself against accusations of using lip fillers.

After posting a stunning February 2020 Instagram photo ahead of a YSL fashion show, one fan asked, “Babe, what have u done to your beautiful natural lips?” Zoë calmly responded, “Um … put some lip gloss on them.” But when other followers kept asking if she added fillers, the Big Little Lies star clapped back, “These are my lips. All pure … the equivalent as they always been.”

Zoë explained her reason for defending herself in a March 2022 interview with Elle. “The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy. I’m a human being. I want to f–king defend myself,” she revealed.

Scroll down for photos of Lisa’s incredible transformation over the years.