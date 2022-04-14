Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are strengthening their bond by undergoing invitro fertilization (IVF) treatments in hopes to have a baby together.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Blink-182 drummer, 46, is “fully supporting” his wife-to-be through the process. “The journey just affirmed their bond and love for each other,” the source said after explaining that the couple were already close before Kourtney, 42, started going through the fertility treatments.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in March 2022. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first.”

Kourtney’s pregnancy journey will be featured on The Kardashians, as her relationship with Travis is featured in the show. “It was important for her to also share her pregnancy journey,” the insider explained to US Weekly. “They’re very committed to each other and raising their kids as a blended family but are hoping to have a child together.”

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum shares three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with longtime ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Travis also has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 18, from his previous marriage with Shanna Moakler. The rocker also has a step daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who is the biological daughter of Shanna and professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya. They have a solid relationship as Atiana was in attendance at the Kardashians premiere and is also included on family vacations.

Back in March, a teaser was leaked from the Hulu show where Kourtney was reflecting on her IVF journey, claiming that it “hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause,” she told her mother, Kris Jenner. “Literally into menopause.”

The mother of three discussed her attempts at baby No. 4 with Travis during a sit-down interview with Entertainment Tonight on April 11. “It’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it,” she admitted.

Khloé Kardashian nodded her head to her sister’s statement by adding that the process is also “emotional.”

In the official trailer of their new hit show, the couple — who recently had a Vegas wedding ceremony in the early hours of April 4 — were seen at a doctor’s office before both were instructed to put samples in a cup.