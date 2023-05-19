Model turned cookware queen Chrissy Teigen has been high on many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers’ list of women they’d love to see join the series. While she’s a superfan of the show herself, Mrs. John Legend doesn’t think she’d be a good fit.

During her Thursday, May 18, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen told the audience thar fans always ask him his number one “dream celebrity” for the Housewives franchises and it was “Teigen Beverly Hills.” But Chrissy said she would rather remain a viewer than a cast member.

“I mean, I love everything about it. Obviously, I love watching the show. I don’t think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much, “Chrissy explained.

“And they come in and it seems like they’re too fangirly. So, I don’t really think it’s a good idea for me,” the Cravings author continued about why she would be reluctant to join RHOBH.

Chrissy also said that she doesn’t like being part of drama in real life, which would make it hard for her to get into scraps with cast mates. “I don’t like fighting. I really don’t. I would cry a lot,” she admitted.

Andy suggested how she could take on the role of the “fun girl” on the franchise, but the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model shot back, “You think? But they hate the fun girl,” adding that it would just bring extra pressure. “If you’re a fun girl, you got to be a ‘something else’ girl.”

Chrissy proved how she was unable to get “messy” — a virtual requirement for any Housewives cast member — when she was asked to play a game where she was given a set of three cast members from each franchise over the years and had to make one a “favorite” another a “friend of” the show and fire the last. Chrissy was literally unable to play as she couldn’t make the tough decisions, reiterating how she’d be an awful cast member since she couldn’t even get “messy” during the game.

While she’s not officially a Bravolebrity, Chrissy is still a superfan of the network’s shows and said she’ll definitely be attending the upcoming 2023 BravoCon Las Vegas in November. She recalled attending the 2022 event and meeting a number of Bravo stars, some of whom were completely nonplussed by their encounter with the A-list fangirl.