New man? Rebel Wilson has stirred romance rumors with tennis player Matt Reid based on a number of clues. Keep reading to learn more about the Pitch Perfect actress’ potential new boyfriend!

Who Is Rebel Wilson Dating?

The Bridesmaids actress, 42, revealed she was “happily” in a relationship — without revealing her new beau’s name — through a “friend’s setup” during an appearance on Betches’ “U Up?” podcast on May 12.

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup,” the Australian star explained. “He had known both of us for at least five years, and he thought we would hit it off — and then we did!”

It sounds as though things are really heating up. “I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source,” Rebel added. “I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps.”

Who Is Rebel Wilson’s Rumored Boyfriend Matt Reid?

The Hustle actress has seemingly been teasing a potential romance with Matt, 31, for months. Back in August 2021, Rebel shared a photo via Instagram on a tennis court with the Australian athlete and pal Brittany Hockley, who was previously dating tennis player Jordan Thompson.

“Hottest support squad in the game — available only for Grand Slams,” she captioned the group shot, adding a winking face with tongue emoji.

In December 2021, Rebel and Matt attended the Australian Academy Awards at the Sydney Opera House with an “awesome crew,” including Brittany and friend Sam Kennedy. The Isn’t It Romantic actress and Brittany were then spotted sitting courtside together and cheering on Matt the following month during the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The rumored pair’s social media activity also has fans speculating about their relationship status. Matt liked a follower’s comment on his Instagram that read, “Rebel and Reid. Where’s the backstory to this?”

Rebel commented with a slew of green and yellow heart emojis on Matt’s post about taking “some time away from tennis” amid ongoing injuries on May 12.

Who Has Rebel Wilson Dated?

The Cats actress’ last public relationship was with Jacob Busch in 2020. They dated for six months before calling it quits. Although Rebel took a little break from the dating game, she began putting herself out there again in hopes of finding a great partner.

“I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year, but some of them were just one date and then you think, ‘Oh, no,'” she previously told People about her pursuit of love. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like.”

The How to Be Single actress “said no to nobody” while doing on dates. “I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing, it was the full spectrum of people,” she added. “For a woman my age — at that point I was 39 — I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships, so I had to just get more practice in dating.”