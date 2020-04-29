How adorable! Iskra Lawrence took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 29, to share a super sweet photo of her boyfriend, Philip Payne, carrying their newborn baby.

“These two,” the 29-year-old captioned the photo, adding a heart-eyed and red heart emoji. It’s only been nearly two weeks since the couple welcomed their baby boy, and they already each seem to have a special bond with him.

Courtesy of Iskra Lawrence/Instagram

Besides being super excited about being parents, the duo are also so appreciative that their son is healthy and well. On April 23, Iskra revealed their bundle of joy had to be resuscitated at birth.

“A.M.P joined team Payne April 16th at 1:05 p.m. here at home,” the blonde beauty captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Our first draft pick, but really we are the ones who are so grateful that you picked us to be your parents. After 24 hours of unmedicated active labor and [two and a half] hours of transition, our midwife saved your life by resuscitation. You truly are our miracle, and I will be grateful every single day for you.”

The model also expressed her gratitude toward her beau. “Thank you, [Philip.] You’ve shattered any expectation I had of you as a father already,” she wrote. “I am so proud you’re my partner and I’m holding back tears writing this and every time I look at you with our baby. Love you and love our family unconditionally.”

Iskra’s pregnancy was unplanned, which played a part in why she was super nervous about becoming a parent. However, thanks to her supportive beau, she felt at ease.

“We have been very honest with each other about our fears and what we are scared of, which is great, but just sort of feeling and having this connection,” Iskra exclusively shared with Life & Style in March. “Which is just hard to explain, unless you’ve experienced it … You love something that is existing inside of you that you haven’t met yet, and it’s just so special. It’s like, ‘Oh my goodness, I love you unconditionally already, whoever you are, whoever you choose to be.'”

Clearly, Iskra and Philip make a great team!