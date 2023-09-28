Jason Tartick looked like he was well on the path to healing after his breakup with Kaitlyn Bristowe as he walked his first red carpet since their split. The former reality star donned a stylish black suit with a black and teal printed shirt underneath as he attended the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards in Nashville on Thursday, September 28.

Kaitlyn revealed via social media that she too was supposed to go to the event, but ultimately skipped due to suffering a panic attack.

“Today was rough. But I pushed through. Was supposed to go to the peoples choice country music awards tonight but my body had other plans. A panic attack, (I’ve only had 4 real ones in my life). into a light work out to move my body, a relaxing facial, hair appointment, and now I just need rest. Listen to your body. emotions are wild man,” she posted shortly after the red carpet commenced.

Jason and Kaitlyn split after fan questions and concerns erupted about their relationship, and the exes have since taken subtle jabs at one another on social media.

Since Jason, 34, still lives in Nashville despite moving out of the home he shared with Kaitlyn, 38, it was easy for him to put on some fashionable clothes and head over to the Grand Ole Opry House where the awards were handed out.

The Buffalo, New York, native’s move proved to be a major point of contention following the former couple’s amicable split announcement on August 6. The pair was together for four years and engaged for two.

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other,” Jason and Kailyn wrote. “It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Jason seemingly got sympathy from fans when he shared an August 23 Instagram Reels video showing him packing up his belongings from their home as the former pair’s golden retrievers, Ramen and Pinot, watched. Followers on his Instagram page said the pups looked heartbroken to see him go.

“Post all the sad posts you need. We are all rooting for you!” one person wrote, while another added “It’s the dogs reaction for me.”

Jason wrote in the caption, “Promise sad posts will be behind me shortly, it just felt too meaningful not to share. Thank you for everyone who has given respect and grace over the last month,” as his video also showed him moving his belongings into a storage facility with the assistance of a friend.

Kailyn accused Jason of “not protecting” her from haters and trolls after he shared the emotional video.

“We talked about protecting each other through it because, of course, when you go through breakups you want to have your side and someone to have their side,” Kaitlyn said during the September 19 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “To justify it and say all these things. We really agreed on protecting each other.”

She then seemed to call out his video, adding, “When he was, kind of, leaning into that sad — I was like, ‘Bro,’” she said. “It didn’t protect me because it made me look like I was taking the dogs away from him.”

The former couple said in their breakup announcement that they would continue sharing the dogs post-split, telling fans Ramen and Pinot “will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”

Jason let fans know he was reunited with their pets in a September 25 Instagram post, showing him smiling on the steps of his new place with both dogs along with festive autumn pumpkins.