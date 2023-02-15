She’s not a reality star anymore! Jen Bunney — who is now known by her married name, Jennifer Dunphy — has found tons of success since MTV’s The Hills came to an end in 2010. But now, she’s looking back at her life in the forthcoming memoir, Don’t Tell Me What to Do: The Secret Guide to Unlocking Your Power, Potential, and Purpose, set to be released in April 2023.

“This book weaves in my most transformative life lessons and unique experiences into guides for self-discovery,” Jen told Us Weekly in February 2023 when announcing the book. “I include everything from my journey on reality TV to my adventures in becoming a doctor, a mother and everything in between.”

She hopes that readers will feel a sense of “empowerment” while reading. “I wanted to tell my audience that they can change the world — that they are truly capable of meeting their greatest challenges with bravery and living a life on their terms without compromise,” Jen added.

Who Is Jen Bunney?

Fans of Laguna Beach and The Hills may remember the former MTV star as one of Lauren Conrad‘s on-again, off-again besties on the shows. Now, she has a totally new career. After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a PhD and master’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, Jen has since nabbed a role as the Chief Population Health Officer at Regal Medical Group in California.

Thanks to her upcoming book, she’s also a writer.

“I express myself best through my writing, and this book has finally allowed me to put myself on the page,” Jen also told Us Weekly. “When I started writing this book, I couldn’t stop. I had so many emotions, thoughts and messages that had been bottled up for over a decade. The process was both uncomfortable and liberating.”

Is Jen Bunney Married?

The Laguna Beach alum married husband Taylor Dunphy in 2014. Fellow The Hills star Heidi Pratt was present at the ceremony, telling Us Weekly it was a “beautiful” event.

“Every detail was perfect, elegant, and classic, just like Jen,” she gushed at the time. “Jen and Taylor are truly soulmates. There are not two people who are more in love and destined for each other. Truly a divine match. I wish them all the blessings in the world and a long happy life together.”

Does Jen Bunney Have Kids?

She and Taylor have since welcomed two kids together, sons Holden. and Shepley.