Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino has come a long way from his MTV days! While the reality TV star was previously known for partying in a beach house with his Jersey Shore roommates, he’s upgraded to a luxe New York City apartment.

The apartment, which he shares with his dog Teada, includes floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the expansive Big Apple city sky, an open floor plan and an impressive walk-in closet.

“I keep everything like really simple and minimal and I love to cook,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told viral social media star, Caleb Simpson, as he gave fans a look inside his home in December 2022.

When it came to choosing his new space, Vinny revealed he’s a “big view guy” and made sure every room in the house showed off the breathtaking skyline. In his kitchen, the Double Shot at Love alum showed off an espresso machine and a large granite island as he mentioned his nickname, the “Keto Guido.”

Next, he took viewers to his bar cart, which also displays his MTV Movie Award. “I gained this apartment from drinking, fist-pumping, so I just leave this here to remember where I came from,” the Keto Guido cookbook author joked.

While giving his followers a look in his bathroom, Vinny explained that he “never uses the tub,” but not without adding, “If I ever have a girlfriend, she could like, take a bath.”

Rumored love interest and Dancing with the Stars costar Gabby Windey seemingly took the hint, replying in the comment section, “I love baths.”

Coming from humble beginnings in Staten Island, Vinny wanted to make sure his family would feel welcomed in his new home. The New Jersey native got his start in reality TV at the age of 21 when he appeared on MTV’s popular series Jersey Shore, in which he starred from 2009 to 2012. While the cast originally made $10,000 in the first season, by season 6 of the show, Vinny was reportedly making $90,000 per episode, according to Radar Online.

Following his time on Jersey Shore, Vinny has dabbled his thumbs in both acting and hosting a talk show. Most recently, he danced on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars alongside his partner, Koko Iwasaki, before being eliminated from the show during week eight.

