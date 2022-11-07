Jessica Simpson is responding to followers who shared their concerns over her health and sobriety after she appeared to slur her words in a video for Pottery Barn Kids.

“I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal,” she wrote next to a Monday November 7, Instagram video. “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise … [people’s] comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging, ‘you will never be good enough.'”

“The most important thing I have learned through the last [five] years without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it. I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined,” she continued in the caption.

“After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general. We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’, that I can promise you,” Jess wrote.

“A little advice … live inside your dreams and move through them. Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close, but it is mine to own. Yours should be too,” the entrepreneur concluded.

In her video, Jessica looked into the camera while sitting her candlelit home recording studio and sang along to her tune “Party of One,” which includes the line, “God knows it’s bad for my health to hate myself.”