Looking good! Jessica Simpson showed off her figure while rocking Daisy Dukes shorts after her impressive weight loss.

Jessica, 42, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 4, to share a snap of herself posing in jean shorts, a green camouflage T-shirt, a black hat and large sunglasses.

“Thriftin’! Wish me luck! Can’t wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home,” she captioned the snap.

Shortly after the “A Public Affair” singer shared the photo, her fans rushed to the comments section to note how great she looks. “You look sooo good!!” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “Your legs look amazing! Soooo toned.”

Jessica’s outfit is similar to her outfits in the 2005 film The Dukes of Hazzard, where she memorably wore Daisy Dukes.

The recent photo is not the first time the “With You” singer has proudly showed off her impressive physique. In July, Jessica looked gorgeous while running errands in black shorts with lace trim and a red patterned jacket. She made sure her muscular legs were enhanced with large platform sandals.

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Over the years, she has been very candid about gaining and losing weight during each of her pregnancies. The Texas native and husband Eric Johnson welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Maxwell, in 2012 followed by their son, Ace, in 2013. The couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Birdie, in 2019.

In April, the Employee of the Month actress shared a photo of herself in a pink bikini and opened up about feeling “proud” of her weight loss journey.

“I have gained and lost 100 lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” she gushed in the caption, crediting her success to “hard work,” “determination” and “self-love.”

Jessica added that she “enjoyed a good proud cry” over her accomplishment.

That same month, Jessica said she found success by “setting small goals for [herself]” during her weight loss journey. “In my life and how I’ve done it, there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible,” she said while appearing on The Real, where she discussed losing more than 100 pounds three separate times. “So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal.”

The Blonde Ambition actress noted that “being in a bikini” was “never my main goal,” though she became overwhelmed by her progress after slipping into the pink swimsuit.

“When I put that two-piece on, I got super emotional, and I was like, ‘I did this, it happened,’” Jessica recalled about why she shared the photo with her fans via Instagram. “So, it was just, like, in the moment, and I wanted to share it with everyone because I was very proud of myself for doing what at times felt completely impossible.”