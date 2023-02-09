More Bachelor Nation babies! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are “definitely” talking about having kids in the future, the Bachelor in Paradise couple tells Life & Style exclusively.

“That was actually something we talked about before we even took our relationship seriously,” Joe, 36, recalls while promoting the couple’s partnership with Altos Tequila, which is a key part of the duo’s “perfect date night” at home. Serena, 25, adds, “We talked about it like on our first date in Paradise.”

While they have plans to become parents “at some point,” the newlyweds are in no rush to have kids. “Not right now,” Serena says, noting that they’re “good with two” babies.

“Right now, our apartment in New York City can only fit two people,” she shares. “Adding two additional people is a whole other situation. But down the line, it’s wedding planning and then we’ll start thinking about babies.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The pair first met during their appearance on Bachelor in Paradise season season 7 and left the show as an engaged couple. While Joe and Serena secretly tied the knot in an October 2022 courthouse wedding, they have plans for a bigger ceremony in September. Despite their official nuptials, nothing has changed between the couple — they’re still just as in love.

“I feel like, you know how when you have your birthday, and let’s say you turn 25 and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, she feels so different.’ It’s like, no, I feel the same as I did yesterday,” Serena explains. “For us, we went to the courthouse, we got married, we went back to our apartment, had lunch. Life continued the same. It’s not like major changes have happened for us.”

Despite making their secret wedding public, the couple likes to keep their personal lives out of the public eye.

“I think we do a good job of balance,” Joe explains to Life & Style. Serena adds, “We try to find a balance of being present for the intimate moments and sharing those things with each other and keeping those private and also being open and sharing our lives with the world. I think what makes it so easy is with the way that we entered on social media … we were really thrust into it with the show. There wasn’t that gradual experience.”

She continues, “People that are following us saw us fall in love, they saw the highs and lows, the engagement. So, it makes it a little bit easier to move forward and keep sharing it with those people. The hope is that the people that are following us now are people that are supporting us and want to support us.”