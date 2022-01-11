NSFW! John Cena revealed wife Shay Shariatzadeh teases him for his “size” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, January 11.

While playing a round of “Random Questions” with the talk show host, the Peacemaker star, 44, was asked, “What is something your wife always makes fun of you for?”

“My size,” the Blockers actor said after some careful deliberation. The camera then panned over to Shay, 31, who was giggling but simply shrugged.

The audience broke out in a fit of laughter because of the sexual undertone, and Ellen DeGeneres shouted, “Oh, you people are filthy!”

However, the double meaning was not lost on John.” Take that for how you want,” the Marine star quipped. “There’s a joke at every corner on that one. It’s fine.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Fans loved seeing Shay in the audience supporting her husband, as the couple is notoriously private. Life & Style confirmed the two wed in October 2020 during an intimate ceremony in Tampa, Florida, after over one year of dating.

John even teased the possibility of having a family with the engineer. “I’m a little bit older, a bit wiser. I’m realizing there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see,” the WWE personality told The Sun in June 2021.

The Playing With Fire star’s statements about his future were a bit surprising, considering he was very against fatherhood in the past.

“I know I cannot handle raising a child. And just because everyone else is happy with children doesn’t mean that’s how I have to live,” John said during a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone.

“I’ve been upfront about this. I just have things I need to get done. It’s not negotiable,” he continued. “I don’t think it will ever be over with. I’m stubborn as f–k and extremely selfish, as well. I don’t want kids; I don’t want marriage. That’s me just saying, ‘Hey, this is my life and this is how I’m going to live.’”

Most notably, he was in a six-year relationship with ex-fiancée Nikki Bella, and their different opinions about their future is what ultimately led to their split. She has since gotten engaged to Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, and they share a son named Matteo.

The Total Bellas star acknowledged she and John “wanted different things” while reflecting on their split in December 2020. “I really wanted to be a mom, and he didn’t want to be a father,” Nikki said. “In the end, he was like, ‘Look, I will give you a kid,’ but I knew deep down in his heart it’s not what he wanted. And I was so afraid that years down the road he would just have regrets and resent me for making him a father.”