When it comes to John Cena’s love life, the professional wrestler is clearly someone who likes to be tied down. Over the course of his 20-year career, John has had a number of significant partners and relationships, including his first wife, Elizabeth Huberdeau, his ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella and his current girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh.

While little is known about John’s marriage to Elizabeth, the pair tied the knot in 2009 before calling it quits three years later. In 2012, the Blockers actor began dating Nikki, and later proposed in 2017. Just one month prior to their April 2018 nuptials, the WWE duo suddenly called off their wedding.

Nikki has since moved on with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The Total Bellas star and former Dancing With the Stars pro are expecting their first child together.

John, on the other hand, seemingly stayed single for several months before sparking romance rumors with Shay in March 2019. By October of that year, the pair made their red carpet debut at the NYC premiere of Playing With Fire and have been going strong ever since.

“John’s softer side comes out when he’s with Shay,” a source previously gushed to Life & Style. “He spoils her with romantic gifts — flowers, jewelry and a sports car — but Shay isn’t after his money, she’s not that kind of girl and loves him for who he is.”

According to the insider, John thinks Shay is “the whole package,” adding that he finds her “beautiful, intelligent, kind, independent and family-oriented.” Beyond that, there’s “rarely any drama between them.” Unlike his former relationship with Nikki, things between Shay and John are “much easier.”

As for the couple’s future plans? In February, Shay, who works as a product manager, was spotted wearing a ring on that finger while she and John were at a carnival in San Diego. However, no formal announcement was ever made. Here’s hoping John and Shay go the distance!

