JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been together for eight years, marrying in May 2022, and the former Bachelorette tells Life & Style exclusively if they have plans to start a family.

“We both have always wanted to have kids, so when the day comes that our little family expands, we will be very excited and ready for it!” JoJo, 33, explained while discussing her exclusive festival ready line with Cupshe.

The couple moved into their own home in Puerto Rico in 2023 after relocating there three years earlier​, and JoJo is excited about the prospect of raising children on the island.

“When we first came to Puerto Rico in 2020, and absolutely fell in love. Basically, never left since then. We love the life we have created here and are very happy with where we are at!” she dished.

“It’s also really nice having family here, so raising children around our nieces and nephews is something that we’d love to do one day!” JoJo continued.

The couple fell in love during JoJo’s stint ​as the season 12 Bachelorette lead. Jordan, 35, captured her interest early on and was the clear front-runner. Fans watched him propose to JoJo in Phuket, Thailand, where she happily accepted his Neil Lane diamond ring.

The pair went on to have the longest engagement of any Bachelor or Bachelorette couple. They initially planned to marry in June 2020, but had to postpone the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They then intended to tie the knot in May 2021, but their venue had a 10-person capacity due to ongoing restrictions, so they scrapped the date as they wanted all of their family and friends present.

JoJo and Jordan finally got to have the ceremony of their dreams in a Tuscan-inspired wedding on May 14, 2022, at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. The bride looked breathtaking in an off-the-shoulder, mermaid-style gown by Ines di Santo.

When asked how married life changed the couple, JoJo explained, “Honestly our day-to-day life did not change much but there is almost this unspoken deeper and more profound love and security you feel when you get married.”

The newlyweds bonded even further when they finally moved into their Puerto Rico dream home in March 2023, following months of working on renovations. The pair started from scratch, tearing out floors and walls, putting in a pool, new windows and a high ceiling.

JoJo was renovating and flipping homes before going on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor, where she finished as the runner-up. Jordan joined his then-fiancée in her profession and the pair got their own CNBC home renovation show, Cash Pad, in 2019.