JoJo Siwa Admits She Spent $50K to Get Veneers on Her Teeth

Those are some expensive teeth! JoJo Siwa recently admitted that she spent $50,000 on her veneers.

While attending the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in March, Buzzfeed Now asked the “Karma” singer, 20, to name the most expensive item she wore to the event. JoJo replied, “My teeth.”

“These motherf–kers cost me 50 grand,” she added with a laugh.

JoJo previously admitted to getting veneers on her teeth in a 2023 livestream, telling her fans that her teeth were “so white” because she “picked out the whitest color” available.

In the past, JoJo has gotten candid about her battle with her insecurities, telling E! News in November 2023 that she is a “very insecure person.”

“I judge myself at everything,” she said. “Everything gets judged.” The Dance Moms alum mentioned her forehead, explaining that “people told me I have a receding hairline.”

“They don’t know that I have a stress rash and that’s why I’m balding right here. A 12-year-old shouldn’t have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald, but I did,” JoJo continued.

Becoming emotional, JoJo admitted that her insecurities caused her to become somewhat of a “loner.”

“I like to do things alone. I like to have my solitude time,” she said. “Because the reality is, it’s hard for me to go places. It’s not always fun for me to go places. It’s work, you know?”

Now, JoJo is coming out of her shell and changing up her look without fear of what others will think. On April 1, the singer shocked fans with her KISS-inspired ensemble at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards — a far cry from the high ponytail and bubblegum pop style that her followers have become used to. The outfit featured black face and body paint, as well as a see-through bodysuit with black accents and rhinestones.

“This is a costume from my music video for ‘Karma.’ This is my black beast. I love it,” JoJo told Extra of her “loud” look. Her song “Karma,” which was released on April 5, marked her new era of making music as an adult.

Reflecting on the criticism she’s received through the years and how she’s overcome it, JoJo said, “I think people forget that my whole life has been criticized and judged and watched. It’s not easy. It’s very tough. I’ve had a lot of people say really cruel things to me, but I have a really good bubble of people.”