Julianne Hough’s Braless Outfits Will Make Your Jaw Drop: Pictures of Her Most Stylish Looks

Blonde bombshell. Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough has a classy and elegant style, yet she still manages to make it look feminine and sexy. From her wardrobe when she’s dancing on stage to her immaculate street style, the actress always slays the fashion game. Her braless looks, though, are always in our favorites album.

The actress starred in the 2013 novel-based film Safe Haven and chopped off her long blonde locks for her lead role. Unsurprisingly, she rocked the fresh bob cut effortlessly. For Julianne, the new hairdo allowed her to explore new styles in fashion.

“I feel so much more sassy and free with it [her short hair], and I feel like I can wear these fun high-collared shirts and kind of business-y things, but it’s still feminine with boyish kind of clothes,” she told PopSugar in February 2013 while describing her personal as “feminine” and “edgy.”

“I’m still kind of figuring out what I like, but what I love is that I like to try different things, and it might not work, but at least I tried it,” the Utah native continued.

The Footloose star channeled her inner ‘70s cool girl while strolling through New York in August 2022, while sporting a subtle braless ensemble. She wore a beige floor-length day dress with oversized orange lens sunnies, that totally upped the look. Someone call Covergirl because Julianne looked easy, breezy and cool in the snapshots obtained by Life & Style.

Her braless red carpet outfits, however, are more daring and bold, while showing off her perfect dancer physique. Like most people, the Grease Live! star sometimes struggles with body image although she loves her figure.

“I still have not mastered feeling 100 percent confident in my body. I still have days where I look in the mirror and say, ‘Thanks, Grandma, for giving me my thighs!’” she told Yahoo Life in August 2015. “But at the same time, it’s all in your head. If you love your body, then your body is going to love you back. When you see yourself, you can sit there and pick pictures apart all day long,” she continued.

“So, I’ve now had to coach myself to look at a picture and not say, ‘Do I look good in it?’ but ‘That’s a great picture, overall.’” the former DWTS judge added.

