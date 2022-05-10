Looking gorgeous! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel made a rare red carpet appearance together at the premiere of the actress’ new Hulu show Candy on Monday, May 9.

The Sinner actress, 40, looked absolutely stunning while showing off her toned midriff in a white crop top and baggy trousers. She kept her look simple by wearing her hair in effortless beach waves and accessorizing with a stack of gold necklaces. As for the “Cry Me a River” singer, 41, he looked dapper in a navy suit with a paisley print shirt underneath.

The A-list couple, who wed in 2012, keep their private life very low-key, so it’s always exciting when they appear on a red carpet together. During the event, Jessica was asked how she and the former N*SYNC member keep their marriage strong after all these years.

While the Illusionist actress admitted “it’s not always easy” to keep the spark alive, especially while raising their two young sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, she revealed how they stay connected.

“Well, I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s so true,” the 7th Heaven alum told Entertainment Tonight. “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together.”

Jessica added, “Those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable.”

Their appearance at the Candy premiere definitely counted as a date night, and Jessica said it felt “special” to experience the premiere with her hubby by her side. “It’s always fun to celebrate something that you’re proud of, and to do it with him and have a glass of wine,” the Minnesota native gushed.

In the true crime miniseries, Jessica depicts real-life person Candy Montgomery. The suburban housewife confessed to killing her friend Betty Gore, portrayed by Melanie Lynskey in the Hulu series, in 1980 after the women had a confrontation about Candy having an affair with Betty’s husband.

The Total Recall actress said it was extremely interesting to get into the mind of a killer during an interview with Entertainment Weekly on May 9.

“For 90 percent of their lives, they lived these very normal, suburban lives, and then boom, this crazy thing happens,” the Blade: Trinity star explained. “She had to be beloved and likable and nice and kind and someone that you can really get behind, and then after this crazy thing happens, I still want you to weirdly be behind her.”

