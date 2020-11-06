Focused on the future! Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry revealed her plans for baby No. 5, and if she would want to “try” for a girl. The MTV babe is set with four children, but she’s fully aware sometimes life doesn’t go as planned.

“I’m never trying for a girl, and I’m not going to say that I’m going to have another child because I truly don’t know,” the 28-year-old reality star explained on the Thursday, November 5, episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. “It’s not on my radar anytime soon. I know, I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again. I know this.”

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn recently gave birth to her fourth son, Creed, on July 30. She shares the newborn and 2-year-old Lux with ex Chris Lopez. The Pothead haircare founder previously welcomed son Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera and 6-year-old Lincoln with her former husband, Javi Marroquin.

Needless to say, she has her hands full. “This time, I might be done,” she divulged on the podcast. “This time, I might for real be done. I’ve got four f—king kids. I didn’t even want kids ever.”

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

As a busy single mom and entrepreneur, Kail is definitely feeling how hectic her life is at the moment. “With my luck, it would be another … and you know, I’m not really down to have a starting five basketball team. I’m kind of over that,” she continued. “I feel like literally I’m sick of the toilet seats being up, the dirty socks everywhere. I really am just like, ‘Clean up your s—t.’ Lux is finally just potty-trained, and I have one more left. I think I might be done.”

In addition, the Pride Over Pity author has more that she wants to achieve when it comes to her health and career. “My goal right now is to drop 50 pounds and join the Air Force Reserves,” she revealed on the September 17 episode of her podcast. “I signed up at this gym that’s local to my area. It’s not CrossFit — but it’s sorta … like with the classes, it’s like CrossFit in that way. But it’s like, resistance bands and you wear a harness and stuff and you do these cool workouts.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Kail!