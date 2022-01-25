It wasn’t all bliss! Kathy Hilton recalled daughter Paris Hilton’s husband, Carter Reum, “offending” her during the couple’s lavish wedding.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 62, referred to her new son-in-law as a “groomzilla” during an appearance with her eldest daughter, 40, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 24. Kathy noted that Carter also earned the nickname “the Octopus” after he got “his mitts into everything” during wedding planning.

“She goes, ‘Mommy, he means well,'” Kathy said of the This Is Paris star during the lead-up to their big day. “But he was offending me. He was calling the cake place. He was calling the band. He was calling the party planner, the hotels, everything. I said, ‘This is not normal.’ He even picked out the invitation and the save the date cards.”

In his defense, the Simple Life alum gushed that her hubby, 40, is “very responsible” and “very organized” and her famous family is “not.”

Paris and Carter wed on Thursday, November 11, at a Bel Air mansion that was previously owned by her grandfather Barron Hilton for more than 60 years.

The gorgeous couple didn’t simply walk down the aisle and say, “I do,” their wedding festivities spanned over an entire weekend in California. They celebrated their love at multiple black-tie events and a giant neon carnival at the Santa Monica Pier.

It’s no secret that Paris and Carter, who got engaged February 2021, are head over heels in love.

“He’s just my dream guy … Carter’s 100 percent The One. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer, who has previously been engaged four times, gushed during an appearance on “The Trend Reporter With Mara” podcast. “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”

While the wedding was incredible, Paris and Carter are looking ahead to starting their own family. An insider told Life & Style in November that the House of Wax actress is “hoping to get pregnant” as soon as possible after walking down the aisle.

“She’s ready to start her own family with Carter and doesn’t want to wait around,” said the insider, adding that conceiving “shouldn’t be a problem” because the heiress has been undergoing in vitro fertilization, known as IVF.