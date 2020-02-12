‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd and Fiance Rick Leventhal Pack on PDA While Out and About in Laguna Beach

Engaged and excited! Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd was spotted packing on the PDA with fiancé Rick Leventhal while the couple was out and about in Laguna Beach on February 11. Needless to say, the dynamic duo still looks completely smitten with one another despite their quick engagement.

Kelly, 44, and Rick, 60, were seen rocking cute and casual athleisure wear as they strolled along the sunny streets of Cali. The Fox News correspondent had his arm around the Positive Beverage businesswoman and the duo were also spotted laughing with one another. All in all, they definitely seem excited about their upcoming nuptials.

The RHOC spitfire announced her engagement to the journalist in mid-November 2019 — and the surprise question really, well, surprised everyone. “I can’t believe I just got engaged!! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!!” Kelly captioned an Instagram photo of the snuggled up couple basking in the glow of their future. She also included the hashtags “#love,” “#engaged” and “#myprince.”

Prior to their engagement, Kelly teased a potential wedding date for the couple (10/10/2020) in September 2019 — and confirmed to In Touch that the date is basically set in stone.

“I was not joking!” she gushed during Guess Who B*tch Game Night at Moxy Chelsea the night after her engagement, while also revealing where the happy couple is considering hosting the fall wedding. “Napa,” Kelly said. “We have a lot of friends who have wineries out there.”

Plus, she’s hoping to have the whole thing on camera … as long as bae gets the OK. “He has to get it approved through Fox. So if they approve it,” she explained to the outlet. “They didn’t say no! But if they do say yes, it will be on camera. It’ll be great. I hope Fox says yes. Because we have a really good relationship and we have fun together. I’m in love. He’s in love. It’s a great, great partnership that we have.”

