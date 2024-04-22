Kelly Osbourne denied taking Ozempic to lose 85 pounds after she welcomed baby No. 1, son Sidney, in late 2022.

“I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic,” Kelly, 39, told Extra about her weight loss in an interview published on April 19. “I did not take Ozempic.”

After admitting she didn’t “know where” the speculation came from, she added that her mother, Sharon Osbourne, took Ozempic to lose weight.

The injection, which was originally intended for people with diabetes, lowers blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin.

While Kelly insisted that she didn’t turn to the medication to lose weight, she explained that she changed her diet in order to drop the extra pounds after she gave birth to Sidney. She shares her only child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

“I had gestational diabetes and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy,” Kelly told the outlet. “Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight.”

Despite her decision to not use Ozempic, Kelly has been an outspoken supporter of the drug. “I think it’s amazing,” she told E! News in January. “There are a million ways to lose weight. Why not do it through something that isn’t as boring as working out?”

“People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it,” the “Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show” podcast host continued. “Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive, but it eventually won’t be because it actually works.”

Meanwhile, Sharon, 71, has been candid about using Ozempic. She first revealed she got the injections during a May 2023 episode of The Talk U.K., sharing that she lost 30 pounds in four months. She added that she had started eating “normally” again once she stopped taking the drug, and she never “put on a pound.”

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The mother of three has also opened up about the side effects from taking Ozempic, which include nausea and other digestive issues.

“You have a weight problem and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says take this injection and you’re going to be skinny,” she said while appearing on an August 2023 episode on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. “For me, the first few weeks was f–king s–t because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous. After a couple of weeks it goes [away].”