Kelly Osbourne is pro-Ozempic! The TV personality gave the type 2 diabetes drug her stamp of approval in a recent interview, calling the “trend” of using it for weight loss “amazing.”

“There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn’t as boring as working out?” Kelly, 39, told E! News at Dolly Parton‘s Pet Gala red carpet on January 30. The “One Word” singer also hit back at those who criticize other people, especially celebrities, for using Ozempic as a weight loss drug even though it’s for patients with type 2 diabetes.

“People hate on it because they want to do it,” she added. “And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it. Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive but it eventually won’t be because it actually works.”

Kelly, who had gastric sleeve surgery in 2020 and lost 85 pounds, has previously opened up about her weight journey. She admitted that she went “too far” while trying to drop her baby weight after welcoming son Sidney with boyfriend Sid Wilson in 2022.

“I was on a mission after having the baby to lose all my baby weight,” she told Scheana Shay on the “Scheananigans” podcast in September 2023. “Then I was like, ‘Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let’s see how far I can go with it.’ And then went a little too far.”

Kelly added that her weight loss journey “stopped” after that.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kelly’s comments on Ozempic came amid mom Sharon Osbourne’s struggles with the drug. The Rock Wives star, 71, took the medication in December 2022 and lost 30 pounds. However, she stopped taking it after four months because she lost too much weight and has since struggled to gain it back. She’s been extremely candid about her experience with Ozempic, telling Bill Maher on his “Club Random” podcast in August 2023 that her first few weeks on the drug were “f–king s–t” because she was “[throwing] up all the time.”

Sharon said in September 2023 that she was down 42 pounds and “didn’t actually want to go this thin.” The following month, she revealed that she weighed under 100 pounds and still couldn’t gain anything back. The British TV personality warned against giving Ozempic to teens.

“I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more,” she told The Daily Mail.

Sharon even admitted that husband Ozzy Osbourne didn’t “like” and was concerned about how much weight she lost. However, despite her setbacks and warnings about Ozempic, Sharon said in January that she didn’t “regret” taking it. She only wished she could gain 10 pounds back.

“Everything with weight with me was, ‘I want it now,’” she said on the Loose Women talk show. “The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can’t put anything back on really.”