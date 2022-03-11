Looking good, Khloé Kardashian! The Good American founder and her mom, Kris Jenner, were spotted filming their family’s upcoming Hulu series at a farm in Fillmore, California, on Thursday, March 10.

Khloé, 37, looked comfortable yet trendy in a nude-colored, skin-tight bodysuit paired with sneakers, sunglasses and a leather trench coat. Kris, 66, wore a bright red coat and carried a matching Chanel handbag.

In a recent interview with Variety, the mother of one, who shares daughter True Thompson with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, opened up about what fans can expect from her storyline on The Kardashians.

Many fans are curious to see if Tristan’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols will be discussed. The professional athlete, 30, fathered a son named Theo with the Houston-based model, 31, while he and Khloé were still together.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” the Revenge Body host admitted. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

Despite Khloé’s never-ending drama with Tristan, the E! alum is “open to dating again and meeting a man who treats her right,” a source previously told Life & Style, noting Khloé wants a “fresh start” and is looking for a man who’s “the opposite” of her ex.

Moreover, Khloé has no ill will toward Maralee. “She hopes that Tristan and Maralee figure out their coparenting duties in private,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style. “She does hope that they make their baby the priority and that Tristan and Maralee put everything else aside and concentrate on what’s best for their son. The last thing Khloé wants to do is add any more fuel to the fire.”

Although Khloé and Tristan haven’t been spotted together since the paternity scandal, the NBA star did “like” Khloé’s March 7 Instagram post featuring several photos of True. “We Gucci,” the caption read. The adorable snapshots showed True, 3, smiling, wearing a Gucci jacket and dress.

