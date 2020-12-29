Thinking of her man! Kim Kardashian gifted sister Khloé Kardashian a sparkly basketball following rumors she was engaged to Tristan Thompson.

“Thank you, [Kim Kardashian],” Khloé, 36, captioned a video on her Instagram Story on Monday, December 28, that showed the gorgeous orb. The basketball glittered in KoKo’s hand and was definitely a reminder of her longtime off-and-on boyfriend Tristan, 29, who is currently playing for the Boston Celtics.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Canadian athlete sparked engagement rumors earlier this month when Khloé was photographed in Boston wearing a massive diamond ring on ~that~ finger, but it wasn’t what it appeared. An insider told In Touch Tristan gave the Revenge Body host the impressive sparkler as a promise ring for the holidays while she visited him on the east coast with their daughter True Thompson.

“Tristan surprised Khloé with a huge diamond,” the source revealed at the time. “It’s more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas.”

In November, the NBA star signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Massachusetts-based team after playing the first nine years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Tristan has been really missing Khloé and True since the move,” an insider told Life & Style. “They had a great time together as a family in Boston — and looked at houses to rent, played in the snow and watched holiday movies. True doesn’t get to see the snow very often so [she] absolutely loved it!”

The coparents had many ups and downs during their relationship, including two cheating scandals. They rekindled their romance earlier this year while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic and seem extremely dedicated to each other.

“Tristan has asked Khloé to move to Boston full-time, but she isn’t ready to take that step right now, and all her family and friends are in L.A.,” the insider added.

However, the athlete is giving it his all this time around. “Tristan is going above and beyond to make it up to Khloé after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment,” the insider continued. “He feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first — and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they’re making progress and things are going well between them.”

Time will tell what the future holds for Khloé and Tristan!