Eating clean! Kim Kardashian revealed she is trying to cut out carbs and sugar on Thursday, September 17, while counting down to her 40th birthday.

“OK, so, I’m at Khloé [Kardashian]‘s house and I am majorly tempted,” the 39-year-old gushed over a plate of sprinkle cookies in her younger sister’s kitchen. “Should I do it or not? These are my weakness, guys. How much willpower do I have? I’m on a 40th birthday countdown, so I have to just be — I’m trying to be less sugar and just less carbs.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular celebrates her milestone day on October 21, which gives her a little over a month to test her determination to stay healthy before her special moment. Undoubtedly, she will still be in the gym regularly, too — if you’re a fan, you’ve probably seen her daily Instagram Stories during her workouts.

Though Kim certainly doesn’t need any help with her already bangin’ bod, she could probably benefit from older sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s advice on this one. The 41-year-old maintains her “body never looked better than when [she] did the keto diet two and a half years ago, when [she] did it for two months.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” the Poosh founder detailed on her blog in June 2019. “The basic idea behind ketosis is pretty simple — eat more fat and very few carbs.”

The mom of three sticks to a plan where she eats “minimal carbs and no grains, beans or legumes” throughout the day. “I’m focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins,” Kourtney explained. “I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between if possible.”

Kourt’s signature breakfast is an avocado smoothie, as seen in BFF Addison Rae‘s “A Day in the Life of Kourtney Kardashian” YouTube video. For lunch, the brunette beauty eats a “protein-based chef salad with turkey, a base of mixed greens and egg whites.” At the end of the day, the reality star will “usually eat chicken or salmon” for dinner — and she enjoys “getting creative to substitute carbs.”

Seems like Kim and Kourtney need to have a keto kiki!