Who is she? Kim Kardashian looked unrecognizable with bleached eyebrows while showing off her bare butt for Interview magazine.

The Kardashians star, 41, went for a daring look with blonde eyebrows to match her hair in her latest cover, which dropped on Tuesday, September 6. She barely looked like herself as she forwent her signature dark locks and daringly showed off her backside in the photos.

To frame her bottom, Kim wore a jockstrap, which she admitted her team was adamantly against.

“Oh my god. I loved it,” the Skims founder raved about her look that included unbuttoned jeans pulled down to her thighs to expose her butt. “Working with Nadia Lee [Cohen]—we just vibe so well when we shoot together. She’s the first photographer that I’ve really gone full force with. The team was like, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it.”

It’s no secret the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stays in extremely good shape, and she credited her fit figure to simply working hard and staying dedicated.

“Honestly, I really take care of myself. I work out and I eat as plant-based as possible,” the SKKN creator said. “I’m not perfect, but it’s a lifestyle. I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through.”

As a result, Kim said she “always feels good” sharing her “bikini moments” and being in a swimsuit makes her feel her sexiest. That being said, the Calabasas, California, native prefers to let her photos speak for themselves.

“It’s so weird. I have a problem being super confident,” she said. “I’ve always been more self-deprecating, and I get shy when it comes to, ‘Describe yourself. Talk about yourself.’ Things like that.”

Kim has been sharing many scantily clad photos since her split from ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, which Life & Style confirmed on August 5. However, it doesn’t seem like the former couple has bad blood between them.

“He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person,” the reality star gushed about the Saturday Night Live alum, 28. “They don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

In Touch confirmed the pair were dating just weeks after Kim guest hosted SNL in October 2021. Although their relationship only lasted nine months, it was her first public romance following her split from ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Despite her life in the public eye, Kim said she doesn’t “really care what people think” or “say” about her. However, one day, she hopes people remember her “most important roles” as a mother and future lawyer.