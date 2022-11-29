Missed the mark? Fans are calling out Kim Kardashian‘s interior design choices after the reality star shared photos of her house via Instagram.

“Things at home that make me happy,” Kim, 42, captioned a series of pictures on Tuesday, November 29. In the carousel, the Kardashians personality included shots from her bedroom, living room, bathroom, backyard and more.

“That decor would make me depressed,” one user commented. “Your home is very cold looking,” added another. “I would feel like I’m sleeping in a morgue in that bedroom,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth described the setting as “haunting.”

As a more general consensus, Kim’s followers agreed that her Los Angeles home lacked “color,” with one person calling it “basic AF.”

Despite the onslaught of criticism over her space, the mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, has defended her home aesthetic many times over the years.

Courtesy of Vogue

“Everything in my house is really minimal. I find that there’s so much chaos out in the world that once I come home, I want it to be really quiet and I want everything to feel calming,” Kim explained in a February 2022 interview with Vogue.

As for keeping her house clean with four little ones running around, the Skims founder does her best not to stress it — emphasis on best. “Oh, my God. I run around the house with towels,” she joked to Architectural Digest in 2018.

“You do have to just take a deep breath and say, ‘OK, it’s going to happen. We decided to have lighter colors,'” Kim added at the time. “Our last house that we just moved out of was all grays, which was a good test because we knew we were going to move into a lighter house.”

Of course, the E! alum isn’t the only member of her famous family to take interior design seriously. “When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source previously told Life & Style of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch.

“Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” the insider added, noting that matriarch Kris Jenner alone “has easily spent a million dollars just on decorating and furnishing her home.”