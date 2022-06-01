Hot mom alert! Don’t Be Tardy alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann loves flaunting her curves in bikinis — and her sexiest photos prove the Bravo star isn’t stopping any time soon.

The reality TV mom turned 44 in May 2022, and she can still keep up with her oldest daughters — Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann — when it comes to modeling trendy swimwear.

In July 2021, Kim looked incredible posing with Ariana on the beach as the two rocked matching leopard print bikinis. “Angels are often disguised as daughters,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the sweet snapshot.

Ariana also shared the photo on her own feed, adding the caption, “My best friend. My twin. The hardest working woman I know. I love you beyond, mom.”

It’s no secret that Kim is confident in her own skin, and she’s openly talked about plastic surgery procedures she’s undergone to achieve her stunning appearance.

“We’ll go from the top,” the Dancing With the Stars alum began during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “We all know that I wear a wig, although I have amazing hair. But it’s a lot easier to just have the wig curled over here and then put on my head. I hate doing my makeup, like sitting there for an hour and then another hour for my hair? No! I’m not doing it. So, yes, this is not real.”

Kim continued, “I’ve done my lips. I’ve been getting Botox since I was young, for migraines, initially, and now, it’s the obvious reason. I’ve had my boobs done. I fixed my hernia and had a tummy tuck at the same time, you know, it’s one [and] the same.”

The Florida native also enjoys non-invasive laser procedures to improve lines and wrinkles, adding that she likes “instant gratification.”

“I just feel like you should try [everything]. Something will work for you, won’t work for me. But that’s it. I have not done anything else,” she explained, while being sure to mention that she’s never had a nose job. “My mom’s side [of the family] has really cute noses.”

In addition to Brielle and Ariana, Kim is also the mom to daughter Kaia and sons Kash, Kroy and Kane, whom she shares with husband Kroy Biermann.

