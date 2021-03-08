Love is in the air! Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, enjoyed a romantic sunset date on Sunday, March 7. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer shared identical photos to their respective Instagram Stories of a Los Angeles landscape complete with a cotton candy sky.

Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, Kourtney, 41, and Travis, 45, have quickly become Hollywood’s “It” couple — and thankfully, they aren’t afraid to boast about their love story! During a March 4 virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the music producer opened up about his dating history, specifically whether he prefers dating women with or without children.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Travis Barker/Instagram

“I’ve done both up until now. I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, [like] ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night?’ ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?'” Travis, who shares kids Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler explained.

“Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” the Grammy Award nominee gushed, referring to Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

Travis went on to reveal how he and the E! personality manage to keep the spark alive. “I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spent with them instead of every day being with them — especially the beginning of the relationship,” the California native mused. “I think missing someone is so important.”

Prior to dating, Kourtney and Travis were friends and neighbors. “The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” a source previously told Life & Style. As for the Kardashian-Jenner family, they’ve welcomed the rock star into the fold with open arms!

“They’re glad to see her happy again,” the insider added. “Travis is more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well.”