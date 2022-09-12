There are certain lengths Kourtney Kardashian refuses to go to in an effort to stay young looking. While her sister, Kim Kardashian, said she would “eat poop” to retain her youthful looks, the Poosh founder said she would never go that far.

“I would not do that. That is where the line is,” Kourtney, 43, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Monday, September 12, when asked about her sister’s famous proclamation.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” Kim, 41, told the New York Times in a June 1 interview when launching her SKKN skincare line. She even reiterated after pondering her statement, “I just might.”

Kim then doubled down on her claim the following month. “I was kind of joking,” Kim told Allure in an article published July 7. “But now that I think about it, I would probably eat s–t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger.'” She added that she would consume, “Maybe just a bite,” adding, “I don’t think I can do a whole bowl.”

While Kim is conquering the skincare business, Kourtney is focusing on the wellness with the launch of her new Lemme brand gummies. “After years of struggling to find the right supplements, I embarked on a journey to create science-backed products that you would legitimately look forward to taking every day,” Kourtney said in a press release.

Among her new products are “Lemme Chill,” a de-stress gummy, “Lemme Focus,” a concentration gummy and the B12 energy gummy, “Lemme Matcha.”

While Kim is willing to eat poop to stay young, the publication asked Kourtney what is the most “extreme thing” she’s done in her wellness journey.

“Probably this Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse, which I’m going to do in the fall again,” she replied. “You may have seen it on our show. It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days.”

“It’s to reset your body. You do all of that — and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating,” Kourtney explained, adding, “I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby,” with husband Travis Barker. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she added.