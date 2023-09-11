Just over one week after undergoing emergency fetal surgery, Kourtney Kardashian showed off her bare baby bump in a series of Sunday, September 10 Instagram photos which she captioned, “Pregnancy is so empowering.”

Kourtney, 44, was back to wearing rocker chic maternity wear, donning a black latex jacket and trousers with a sheer black bra underneath with a black lace overlay and matching gloves as she cradled her bump.

Fans were divided over the post. One user wrote, “I agree but I’m just gonna say, as a pregnant woman, that outfit looks very uncomfortable,” while another added, “Pregnancy doesn’t need to be glorified. It’s not glitz and glamour that’s for sure.”

One follower quipped, “For urgent fetal surgery there’s still time for ridiculous photo shoots,” while another wrote, “Didn’t she just have to have surgery on her unborn baby and this is what she is doing?”

Yet there were fans of her rocker mama look, with one user commenting, “Pregnancy makes you perfectly beautiful,” while another added, “You embrace pregnancy to its fullest and we adore you for it.”

Kourtney was hospitalized and underwent emergency fetal surgery to save her and husband Travis Barker‘s unborn son on September 1. The Blink-182 drummer’s band postponed dates on their European tour so that the musician, 47, could fly home from Glasgow, Scotland, to be with his wife. The group’s website was the first to alert fans that there was an emergency back home, writing on the band’s website, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed.” Shortly afterward, Travis shared a photo of the prayer room at the Glasgow Airport to his Instagram Stories.

The Poosh founder revealed in a September 6 Instagram post that their unborn baby needed surgery. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote next to an Instagram photo of Travis holding her hand while she was hospitalized.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” Kourtney added. She shares three children with former partner Scott Disick.

Two days later, Travis returned to Europe, performing a concert in Antwerp, Belgium, on September 8 with Blink-182, seemingly signaling that everything was going well again with Kourtney’s pregnancy.