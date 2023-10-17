Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Registry for Baby No. 4

Kourtney Kardashian is getting ready to welcome baby No. 1 with husband Travis Barker and she is preparing for her unborn son’s arrival with the help of her family members. In fact, momager Kris Jenner not only helped pick items for the POOSH founder’s baby registry but also tested the products firsthand at Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom on Monday, October 16.

“I had so much fun at the brand new @Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom helping @kourtneykardash make her baby registry. Kourtney was able to add anything she wanted from any store to her Babylist registry and I had the fun job of checking it all out in person,” Kris, 67, wrote via Instagram. “I could have spent hours in there trying out all the chic and adorable baby things. I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition to our family!

The family matriarch spent more than one hour browsing the “top editor-tested and parent-approved products” and showing Kourtney her self-approved items via FaceTime, Life & Style can confirm.

“I’m an old-fashioned helicopter mom,” Kris said in an Instagram video posted by Babylist during her shopping spree.

Kris made the most of her time in the store and previewed a handful of baby products like the BabyBjorn baby carrier harmony, ByHeart whole nutrition infant formula, Chicco keyfit 35 zip infant car seat, Dr. Brown’s feeding set and clean steam bottle sterilizer and dryer, Hanna Andersson 11-piece gift set, Masimo Stork vitals plus, Mustela newborn arrival gift set and Wonderfold wagon VW edition quad stroller wagon four-seater.

Kourtney’s family has rallied by her side as she has experienced a high-risk pregnancy with baby No. 4. She shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

On September 2, the Lemme founder, 44, and Blink-182 drummer, 47, were photographed leaving a hospital in Los Angeles. Fans were concerned about Kourtney and the baby as Travis left his band’s European tour to fly back home and tend to an “urgent family matter.” Four days later, the Hulu star revealed she had undergone an emergency fetal surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote via Instagram. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kourtney later revealed during a Vogue interview published on Tuesday, October 17, that an ultrasound ultimately saved her unborn son’s life.

“It was terrifying,” she told the publication, adding, “After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”