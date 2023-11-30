Kourtney Kardashian ​believes that the women in her family pick bad life partners due to “generational” trauma” stemming from her grandmother.

During the season 4 finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, November 30, Kourtney, 44, discussed the subject with mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian, revealing that her own therapy experience was to thank for her discovery.

“I didn’t start a self-awareness journey knowing what I was doing,” Kourtney revealed during a confessional. “I started therapy through a toxic relationship and then learned so much about myself, about my family, about why I do certain things, about our childhood wounds, about how they show up in intimate relationships, generational trauma.”

Prior to marrying husband Travis Barker in 2022, Kourtney was in a nine-year relationship with Scott Disick that produced three children. She broke up with him for good in 2015 due to his partying ways and rumored infidelity.

Khloé, 39, had her doubts, telling her sister, “No offense or anything, but we all have f–king problems, just buckle up and let’s go,” but Kourtney was determined to change her mind.

“There’s certain patterns to break. You don’t want to pass things down to your kids,” the Poosh founder continued, and had a surprising answer when Khloé asked, “And you think picking bad partners is a genetic thing?”

“I think it’s generational. It’s from MJ,” Kourtney responded, referring to Kris’ mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton, who was married three times.

“We all have picked people we thought we could change different things about them and we can’t,” the Lemme founder stated.

Kris, 68, wasn’t having it, telling her eldest daughter, “I’m not even thinking about that. In a billion years I’ve got a full, fabulous life, why am I going back to reimagine?”

Khloé brought humor to her confessional, saying, of the conversation, “God bless Kourtney, because she’s definitely trying to have this therapy talk and god bless my mom because she’s definitely not.”

Kourt added in her own confessional, “I know that people in my family would benefit from therapy. But I’m letting go of trying to change other people and just accepting everyone for who they are. This is me. This is my journey. That’s you and that’s your journey.”

Of the Kardashian women, Kris is twice divorced, once from first husband Robert Kardashian Sr. in 1991 followed by second husband, Caitlyn Jenner. Kris cited irreconcilable differences in her 2014 divorce filing, which was finalized in March 2015.

Kim Kardashian has been married three times. She wed music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, divorcing in 2004. Her 2011 marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries was infamous for Kim filing for divorce 72 days after their wedding. She later married rapper Kanye West in May 2014, filing for divorce in February 2021. It was finalized in November 2022.

Khloé married former NBA star Lamar Odom in 2009 after knowing him for only one month. She filed for divorce in 2013 amid rampart reports of his infidelity and substance abuse. The Good American founder ended up staying married to Lamar to help him recover from a near-fatal drug overdose before finally divorcing in 2016. She later had two children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who was involved in multiple cheating scandals.