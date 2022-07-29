There’s nothing Kris Jenner wouldn’t do for her kids, and that includes going makeup-free! The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is rarely seen without a full face of camera-ready makeup at all times. But she washed it all off and showed her natural skin to help promote daughter Kim Kardashian‘s new SKKN nine-step skincare line.

Kris went to Kim’s SKKN offices where she shot a video trying each of the products. While she started on camera wearing eye liner and shadow, blush, foundation and lipstick. Kris washed everything off with a cloth to reveal her au naturel visage in order to begin using the products.

“I am in my 60s, and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing,” Kris began explaining in the video. “I remember the first two days I did it, I came downstairs at my house, and my cousin walked in and said, ‘Wow! What did you do to your skin?'”

“So, I knew that Kim was on to something, and I just wanted to share my little routine with you and you’re going to love it too,” Kris added. She then gushed about SKKN’s cleanser, saying how it’s “really light” and “just takes off all the makeup,” which is exactly what the tycoon did! She washed her face clean and then began applying an exfoliator, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, face cream and other elements in Kim’s SKKN line.

Kim branched out into skin care after shuttering her successful KKW beauty and perfume line. She launched SKKN on June 21, telling fans, “In all of my business endeavors, I’ve been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly-crafted and universally-loved products that are performance driven – and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skincare brand.”

“What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it,” she continued, adding, “Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise— and I knew I had to share my learnings.”

The nine items come to a total of $630, but Kris’ glowing review and showing how they’ve changed her skin care routine at her age will likely be enough to win over new customers!

Scroll down to see photos of Kris makeup-free.