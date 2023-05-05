Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute made her first appearance on Watch What Happens Live in more than three years on Wednesday, May 3, and got dragged by some fans for how she looked, getting body-shamed in the process. Now the former Bravo star is clapping back hard.

Kristen, 40, shared an Instagram Story video late on Thursday, May 4, where she declared, “I just have to say some of y’all really are a fist-full of a–hole.”

“I don’t have any filler. I’ve gained weight. I’m 40. You haven’t seen me on TV in over three years. That’s what I look like. That’s just what my face looks like,” she continued, turning to boyfriend Luke Broderick on the sofa and asking, “Right Luke?” He responded, “She’s my gorgeous girl.”

Kristen then flipped her middle finger at the camera and said her infamous line from VPR, “Suck a d–k,” to her haters. She then added, “I hope no one speaks to you this way or your daughters, or your sisters or your aunts or your grandmas. Stop commenting on women’s appearances!”

The brunette beauty appeared on WWHL in a fire-engine red belted pantsuit with a neckline that plunged down to her waist and showed off a lacy bra top. She also had a heavy spray tan and when she posted photos showing her on set, fans went in on her appearance.

“Is it just me, or does she not look like herself? Or at least the Kristen we’ve seen the last couple of years? She was a natural beauty. I wish beautiful women would stop destroying their natural beauty,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Didn’t even recognize her!”

One follower left the comment, “What did you do to your face? It looks bloated. I don’t understand why you people in Hollywood blow up your face, lips and ass. Where did looking natural go???” while another person responded to the comment by telling the user, “It’s called weight gain.” One woman praised Kristen’s figure, telling her, “You look much better with the weight. You’ve filled out nicely darling.”

Kristen was fired from VPR in June 2020 along with pal Stassi Schroeder after they became embroiled in a racism scandal involving former cast member Faith Stowers. However, the “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast host will be making a dramatic return in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale episode.

The Michigan native was seen in in the finale promo arriving after Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s blowout fight after his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss was uncovered. As one Instagram user wrote, “I’m so pumped for her return,” as did many others sharing the same sentiment.