Kylie Jenner once again had fans talking about her incredible Met Gala look. After her highly controversial 2022 “wedding dress,” she went with a decidedly more glam look at the 2023 event.

The cosmetics mogul stunned in a fitted asymmetrical Haider Ackermann gown with a corresponding coat. Her messy up-do was the perfect look to pair with the outfit.

Kylie, 25, gave fans a hint that she’d be wearing Jean Paul Gaultier when she shared an Instagram post earlier in the day on Monday, May 1, of a giant billboard being unfurled against the side of a building showing her modeling for the designer’s latest campaign. She was seen wearing a pale pink dress featuring Gaultier’s iconic cone bra, first made famous by Madonna in 1990.

The cosmetics mogul has been a style star at many of the previous Met Galas she’s attended, but ended up on a number of worst dressed lists in 2022 for her Off-White ensemble of a white bodice with a mesh T-shirt over it, a voluminous ruffled white skirt and a backwards baseball cap with a veil in the front. The “bridal” look was panned by many fans, especially when all of her sisters were present and looking so chic.

While the gown was confusing to many fans, it was a tribute to Off-White’s late founder and creative director, Virgil Abloh. He died in November 2021 after a private two-year battle with cancer. A dress similar to the one Kylie wore to the Met Gala closed out Off-White’s fall 2022 fashion show, which was the final collection Virgil designed.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The morning after the 2022 gala, Kylie explained her ensemble to fans in an Instagram post featuring photos from the evening. “Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020,” she wrote in the caption.

“To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. I’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. We felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever. And thank u to the entire @off____white team !!” the Kylie Skin founder added.

Kylie made her Met debut in 2016, wearing a heavily embellished silver Balmain gown. The following year, she chose a somewhat sheer dusty pink and gold Versace dress.

In 2018, Kylie and former boyfriend Travis Scott made their first Met Gala appearance as a couple. She wore a strapless black Alexander Wang gown with a long train as the rapper wore an ensemble in the same hue. One of Kylie’s most iconic looks came in 2019, when she wore a glittering lavender chain-link gown with an ostrich feather fishtail skirt and matching feather sleeves. Going all-in, Kylie rocked a long lavender wig to complete her total commitment to purple.