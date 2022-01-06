While fans continue to speculate that Kylie Jenner has already given birth to baby No. 2 with Travis Scott, she’s sharing photos of her bare pregnant bump that her Instagram followers are going wild over. Less than an hour after uploading the snapshots on Thursday, January 6, the pictures had over 3.5 million likes.

Kylie, 24, posted two snaps that were taken during a professional photo shoot. She stood against a gray canvas backdrop in a studio, while her bare belly took center stage. She wore faded blue jeans that were completely unbuttoned at the waist to accommodate her bump. A hint of thong underwear was visible in a small strand of fabric going over her hip.

The lip kit mogul added an oversized menswear-style white shirt that she tied off just below her bust. Kylie had professional makeup done, but in neutral colors to go along with her casual outfit. She lifted her long, brunette locks above her head, as she struck several poses. It’s unclear the date of when the photo shoot took place, but her bump size appears to be from during her second trimester in the fall of 2021.

“This is to throw us off!!!! She had the baby I know it,” one fan wrote in the comments, while another added, “Girl, we know you had the baby already.” One user told Kylie, “You had your baby already, just spill the tea,” while a fellow follower demanded, “Show us the baby Kylie. I know you had it.”

Unlike Kylie’s first pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, she had been regularly posting photos of her second pregnancy up until the November 5, 2021, tragedy at boyfriend Travis’ Astroworld Festival that left 10 concertgoers dead. After that, she went quiet on her social media until unveiling a stunning professional black-and-white pregnancy portrait in a post on New Year’s Day 2022, along with a message about “blessings” and “heartaches.”

Her only other presence was in a video a few days prior to promote a lip oil from her Kylie Skin brand. She was shown from the chest up, causing fans to wonder if Kylie still had a baby bump. Her long Instagram absence combined with not showing her bump upon her video return had fans speculating that Kylie already had her baby and was peacefully enjoying time with her newborn at home.