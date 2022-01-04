Mama to the rescue! After spending several months away from social media, Kylie Jenner is back and sharing her pregnancy craving for donuts. The lip kit mogul revealed how her mom, Kris Jenner, came to the rescue when she was longing for her beloved Krispy Kremes.

Kylie, 24, shared an Instagram Story photo on January 4 showing an open box of one dozen glazed donuts with five other boxes visible in the frame. She wrote over the snapshot, “I told Kris Jenner I was craving Krispy Kremes and I woke up to this.” Now, she has 72 donuts at her disposal to help satisfy her longing for the iconic sweet treat.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder had been regularly documenting her second pregnancy after she and boyfriend Travis Scott, 30, confirmed in September 2021 that they were giving daughter Stormi Webster, 3, a little brother or sister. But her postings stopped after the November 5 tragedy at the rapper’s Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead. In her November 4 Instagram photo prior to the concert, she was already sporting a large bump, which she displayed in a skin-tight gray dress.

The brunette beauty previously sparked speculation that she had already have birth to the couple’s second child during her hiatus from social media. Upon her December 30, 2020, return, she was seen in an Instagram Stories boomarang video applying lip oil while wearing a gray sweatshirt. The video was shot from her chest level as to hide her belly, which kept fans guessing about whether or not she was still pregnant.

Seemingly shutting down pregnancy rumors, Kylie later shared a stunning black-and-white portrait that showed her beautiful large bare bump from a side angle, while wearing a plunging black crop top and leggings in a January 1 post. Her face looked pensive in the snapshot, as Kylie reflected on “heartaches” and “blessings.”

She wrote in the caption, “2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought, but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”