Looking good, girl! Kylie Jenner looked seriously unrecognizable in a makeup-free selfie on Saturday, March 27 — and needless to say, the beauty mogul was flawless in the snapshot.

“The way it makes my skin glow is the best part,” the 23-year-old gushed over her Kylie Skin hyaluronic acid serum, which she had applied prior to taking the picture. She rocked a black bra and gold hoop earrings in the photo and wore her hair back in a high ponytail.

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shown off in a no-makeup look — though it seems Kylie is selective about when she shares the special snaps. In August 2020, she posted two before and after shots of herself getting ready with her bare face on full display in the first image.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

When she’s not putting in work as a cosmetics and skincare entrepreneur, Kylie is focused on being a mother to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. She maintains that the “best gift” she could ever give her daughter — whom she is known to spoil with the latest designer duds and lavish toys — is actually “her time,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Sounds corny, but it’s true! She’s so busy, so she puts aside a lot of time just for Stormi.”

The California native loves to “come up with art projects or fun activities for just the two of them and refuses to answer any work emails during that time,” the source added.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“She’s the best baby of all time,” the E! personality once gushed about her daughter in an October 2020 collaboration video with YouTuber James Charles. “She’s so smart beyond her years. She’s two and a half, a little over two and a half now. Like, I’m getting to [the point where] I’m excited for her to grow up but I’m really sad at the same time.”

That being said, the working mama understands the pressures of raising a child. “Being a parent is stressful,” the reality star told the vlogger at the time. “To do the right things at all times … I read books; I follow all these Instagram [accounts]. I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kids.”