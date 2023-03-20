LaserAway

Spring is in the air and summer …. it’s right around the corner, which means there’s no better time to start your treatment prep. If you’re looking for smooth, tight, glowing skin before the warmest weather hits, these are the treatments you can get a start on now to reap the benefits all summer long.

1. CoolSculpting

“Even the strictest gym-goer can plateau or be plagued by stubborn fat pockets. If you’re leading a healthy, active life but can’t seem to target a specific spot, CoolSculpting could be right for you,” says Emily Perbellini, aesthetic nurse practitioner and VP of Telehealth at LaserAway, the nation’s leading aesthetic dermatology group. This body contouring option uses controlled cooling technology to target and kill fat cells by up to 25 percent per treatment. As the fat cells die, the body naturally eliminates them over time with full results expected after three-four months.

2. Thermage

“Radiofrequency treatments like Thermage can be a fantastic follow-up treatment after CoolSculpting, postpartum recovery or even injectables,” notes Perbellini, “But it’s also a great treatment on its own!” Thermage is a non-surgical, noninvasive means of boosting collagen in the face or body for a smoother, tighter, more contoured appearance. Patients can expect results in two to six months.

3. Laser Facials

If you need to erase sun spots from last summer or just want to get some skin rejuvenation in before your sunny outdoor plans, schedule a Clear + Brilliant or IPL Photofacial . “These treatments can help patients target texture, tone and aging. Sun avoidance and pairing high quality products are key in optimizing and maintaining your results,” explains Perbellini. A healthy glow can be experienced after a single treatment, but to eliminate hyperpigmentation and maximize anti-aging results, a series of treatments spaced two to four weeks apart is best!

4. Laser Hair Removal

The pains of shaving and waxing? A thing of the past. Patients hoping to go hair-free this summer should look to laser hair removal for a permanent solution to the woes of shaving and waxing. “Anytime is a great time to start laser hair removal! A series of 8-10 treatments will yield a 70-90 percent permanent reduction in hair, and some patients see significant reduction in the first few treatments. It is important to protect your skin from the sun during the process and schedule your treatments approximately six weeks apart,” says Perbellini.

Prepping for summer can feel like a lot of work, but doing something for your future self today will save you time and stress come summer holidays! And as always, choose a provider with experienced treatment specialists and nurses for a personalized treatment plan that maximizes results.